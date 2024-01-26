Friday, January 26, 2024
PowerHouse Data Centers Acquires 145 Acres in Northern Virginia, Plans Data Center Campus

by John Nelson

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA. — PowerHouse Data Centers has acquired 145 acres in Spotsylvania, with plans to develop a data center campus at the site. A joint venture with Harrison Street, the property will serve the data-intensive needs of hyperscale users in Northern Virginia. Dubbed PowerHouse 95, the project will feature three 300-megawatt (MW) substations, the first of which is currently under development and scheduled to provide 150 MWs of power by October 2025.

Upon completion, the first substation will provide sufficient power to construct eight or more high-density data centers, and PowerHouse will have the capability to construct four to eight powered shells and two additional substations. McLean, Va.-based American Real Estate Partners (AREP) fully owns and operates PowerHouse.

