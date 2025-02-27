PowerHouse, Provident Unveil Plans for 768-Acre Data Center Campus in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — PowerHouse Data Centers, a division of Virginia-based American Real Estate Partners, and the data center development arm of Dallas-based investment firm Provident Realty Advisors, has unveiled plans for a 768-acre campus in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The hyperscale campus will be developed in three phases and will ultimately consist of 24 buildings with a power capacity of 1.8 gigawatts at full build-out. The joint venture has secured all necessary approvals and permits and is moving forward with design and engineering initiatives. Phase I facilities are slated to come on line in May 2026. The project represents the second development in the area for PowerHouse Data Centers, which announced a 50-acre project in Irving last spring.