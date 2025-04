EAST DUNDEE, ILL. — Powerhouse Sales, a distributor of detergents, single-dose pods and other household cleaning products, has leased a 10,000-square-foot industrial unit for its new headquarters at 175 Prairie Lake Road in East Dundee, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The facility is now fully leased. Powerhouse’s space features one dock, one drive-in door and a high-end office build-out. Elisabeth Lazzara, Mike DeSerto and Cory Kay of Entre Commercial Realty brokered the lease.