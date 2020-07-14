Poynter Commercial Negotiates 20,270 SF Office Lease in Houston

REBusinessOnline

HOUSTON — Poynter Commercial Properties Group has negotiated a 20,270-square-foot office lease expansion at 11700 Katy Freeway in Houston. The 14-story property spans 325,000 square feet. Kevin Poynter and Peyton Poynter of Poynter Commercial represented the landlord, an affiliate of ATCAP Partners, in the lease negotiations. David Bale and Don Foster of JLL represented the tenant, human resource consulting firm Robert Half International.

