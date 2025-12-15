Monday, December 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bridge-Point-Piscataway
Bridge Point Piscataway can accommodate single- or multi-tenant configurations.
IndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

PPM America Provides $27.1M Bridge Loan for Northern New Jersey Warehouse

by Taylor Williams

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — PPM America Inc. has provided a $27.1 million bridge loan for a 147,210-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. The borrower is Bridge Industrial, and the facility is known as Bridge Point Piscataway. Situated on a 12.8-acre site at 10 Constitution Road, the building features a clear height of 36 feet, 41 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, 3,000 square feet of office space and parking for 118 cars and 57 trailers. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula and Kevin Badger of JLL arranged the loan.

You may also like

Eli Lilly to Open 44,000 SF Life Sciences...

PLG Provides $25.6M C-PACE Financing for Seniors Housing...

BCP, Crow Holdings Recapitalize 423,852 SF Industrial Campus...

Bolour Associates Originates $22.2M Refinancing for Village Business...

Brinkman Real Estate Refinances 102-Unit Vistas at Villa...

W. P. Carey Completes Sale-Leaseback of 66,000 SF...

EquiCap Commercial Negotiates Sales of Two Self-Storage Facilities...

D6 Inc. Signs 41,190 SF Industrial Lease in...

Steady Amid Constraints: The Greater New Orleans Industrial...