PPM America Provides $27.1M Bridge Loan for Northern New Jersey Warehouse

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — PPM America Inc. has provided a $27.1 million bridge loan for a 147,210-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. The borrower is Bridge Industrial, and the facility is known as Bridge Point Piscataway. Situated on a 12.8-acre site at 10 Constitution Road, the building features a clear height of 36 feet, 41 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, 3,000 square feet of office space and parking for 118 cars and 57 trailers. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula and Kevin Badger of JLL arranged the loan.