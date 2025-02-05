PPR Capital Management Acquires Kansas City Multifamily Property for $33.6M

KANSAS CITY, MO. — PPR Capital Management (PPR) has acquired Infinity at Plaza West, a 224-unit multifamily property in Kansas City, for $33.6 million. The garden-style community is situated in close proximity to Country Club Plaza. The acquisition marks PPR’s second investment in metro Kansas City. The investment structure includes a total equity investment of $11.4 million, with PPR contributing $10.2 million as the primary equity partner. PPR worked alongside Aspen Funds as the general partner and Petra as co-general partner and onsite property manager. The financing includes a 3.9 percent loan assumption.