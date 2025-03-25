Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Highline at Knoxville represents the first BTR purchase and second acquisition in Tennessee for PPR Capital Management. (Photo courtesy of Highline at Knoxville)
AcquisitionsBuild-to-RentMultifamilySingle-Family RentalSoutheastTennessee

PPR Capital Management Buys Build-to-Rent Community in Knoxville for $87M

by John Nelson

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — PPR Capital Management, a private equity firm based in Berwyn, Pa., has purchased Highline at Knoxville, a new build-to-rent residential community in Knoxville, for $87 million. The acquisition includes both Phase I, which comprises 110 single-family rental (SFR) homes currently in lease-up, and Phase II, 151 townhomes and detached SFR homes that will break ground immediately and be delivered in tranches between 2026 and 2027.

Project partners include general contractor BTR Group and property manager Greystar. PPR also partnered with Center Creek Capital Group, a real estate investment and development firm, on the acquisition. The deal structure includes a total equity investment of $26.6 million, with PPR contributing $25 million as the primary equity partner.

Highline at Knoxville represents the first BTR purchase and second acquisition in Tennessee for PPR.

