PPR Capital Management Completes 101-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project in East Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Pennsylvania-based private equity firm PPR Capital Management has completed The Residences at Rubi, a 101-unit mixed-income housing project in East Austin. The development is valued at $21.7 million. The unit mix will be split evenly between market-rate and affordable units, with the latter component carrying income restrictions between 30 to 70 percent of the area median income. IE2 Construction served as the general contractor for the project, and Avita Property Management is handling lease-up and property management duties.