WAYNE, PA. — Private equity real estate firm PPR Capital Management has signed a 12,800-square-foot office headquarters lease in Wayne, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The company is relocating from a 7,000-square-foot space in nearby Berwyn. The new space is located within the CrossPoint complex and features 41 open-seat desks, eight dedicated offices, a boardroom, six conference rooms, three open huddle areas, a phone room and a podcast room. KBS Realty Advisors owns CrossPoint.