Praedium Group Acquires 347-Unit Norra Apartments in Lewisville, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Norra, a 347-unit apartment community in Lewisville, was built in 2021.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — The Praedium Group, a New York City-based investment firm, has acquired Norra, a 347-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The newly built property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, vinyl plank flooring and full-sized washer and dryers. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, work lounge, recreational lounge with a kitchen, dog park and a package locker system. The seller/developer of Norra was not disclosed. New York Life Real Estate Investors, a division of New York Life Insurance Co., provided acquisition financing for the deal. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.