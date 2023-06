LANTANA, FLA. — The Praedium Group has acquired Manor Lantana, a 348-unit multifamily community located in Lantana, a city in South Florida’s Palm Beach County. Built in 2022, the property comprises four four-story buildings, 18 two-story villas featuring tuck-under garages and a two-story clubhouse. Apartments at the community average 1,164 square feet. Amenities include a spa, golf simulator and a fitness center. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.