Praedium Group Acquires 385-Unit Liv North Valley Multifamily Property in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Rebranded as Nova North Valley, the multifamily community in Phoenix features 385 apartments, a heated saltwater pool and spa, playground and bark park.

PHOENIX — New York-based The Praedium Group has purchased Liv North Valley, an apartment community in Phoenix, and immediately implemented a process to rebrand the asset as Nova North Valley. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

Constructed in 2019, the 385-unit property features outdoor fitness stations, a community garden, sports court, sand volleyball court, playground, bark park, barbecue grills, lounge areas, heated saltwater pool, spa, clubhouse and gym.

Units offer modern gourmet kitchens with GE Energy Star appliances, granite countertops, pendent lighting and wood-style plank flooring.