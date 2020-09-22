REBusinessOnline

Praedium Group Acquires 385-Unit Liv North Valley Multifamily Property in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Nova-North-Valley-Phoenix-AZ

Rebranded as Nova North Valley, the multifamily community in Phoenix features 385 apartments, a heated saltwater pool and spa, playground and bark park.

PHOENIX — New York-based The Praedium Group has purchased Liv North Valley, an apartment community in Phoenix, and immediately implemented a process to rebrand the asset as Nova North Valley. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

Constructed in 2019, the 385-unit property features outdoor fitness stations, a community garden, sports court, sand volleyball court, playground, bark park, barbecue grills, lounge areas, heated saltwater pool, spa, clubhouse and gym.

Units offer modern gourmet kitchens with GE Energy Star appliances, granite countertops, pendent lighting and wood-style plank flooring.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  