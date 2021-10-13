Praedium Group Buys 330-Unit Lenox Grand Crossing Apartments in Metro Houston

Lenox Grand Crossing in Katy totals 330 units. The property was built in 2020.

HOUSTON — New York City-based investment firm The Praedium Group has purchased Lenox Grand Crossing, a 330-unit apartment community in the western Houston suburb of Katy that was built in 2020. Units within the 10-building community feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and full-sized washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool with cabanas, outdoor pavilion with grilling stations, recreational lounge with a pool table and bar seating, a fitness center, two dog parks and a package locker system. The seller was not disclosed.