Praedium Group Buys 394-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Beverly, Massachusetts

BEVERLY, MASS. — New York City-based investment firm The Praedium Group has purchased a portfolio of four multifamily properties totaling 394 units the northeastern Boston suburb of Beverly. Known as The Beverly Crossing Portfolio, the quartet of properties includes The Block, Canvas, Link 480 and Flats at 131, all of which were built between 2017 and 2023. The portfolio offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average unit size of 783 square feet, as well as 26,038 square feet of retail space. Simon Butler, Biria St. John, John McLaughlin and Brian Bowler of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction and procured Praedium Group as the buyer.