Praedium Group Purchases Transit-Oriented Gateway Arvada Ridge Apartments in Colorado

Gateway Arvada Ridge features 296 apartments, a swimming pool and spa, fitness center and two-story clubhouse with game room and billiards.

ARVADA, COLO. — New York-based The Praedium Group has purchased Gateway Arvada Ridge, a multifamily property in Arvada, a suburb of Denver. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Constructed in 2019, the four-story Gateway Arvada Ridge features 296 apartments located along air-conditioned interior corridors. Units offer quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen islands, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Community amenities include a swimming pool and spa; a two-story clubhouse with game room and billiards; fitness center with spin studio; pet park and spa; community grilling areas; and a bike wash/repair shop.

Additionally, the property features 534 parking spaces, including 12 direct-access garages, 12 carriage building garages, 75 breezeway garages, 48 detached satellite garages, 47 carports and 340 open spaces.