Prairie Hill Acquires Shops at Fox River in Wisconsin for $12.9M

Shops at Fox River is situated adjacent to Fox River Mall.

APPLETON, WIS. — Prairie Hill Holdings Fund I LP has acquired the Shops at Fox River in Appleton for $12.9 million. The 70,414-square-foot retail center is home to 11 tenants such as JoAnn Fabrics, Dollar Tree and Kirkland’s. The property is adjacent to the Fox River Mall, which is Wisconsin’s largest mall. The seller was undisclosed. Prairie Hill is a commercial real estate investment manager that owns and manages retail and industrial properties throughout the Midwest on behalf of its investors.