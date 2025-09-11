Thursday, September 11, 2025
Pramand Signs 41,400 SF Life Sciences Lease in Burlington, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Pramand, a medical technology company, has signed a 41,400-square-foot life sciences lease in Burlington, located northwest of Boston. The space is located within the six-building, 1.2 million-square-foot Blue Sky Center campus that is undergoing a $10 million capital improvement program. Matthew Malatesta, Tyler McGrail, Michael Frisoli, Eric Jeremiah and Connall Chamberlain of Newmark represented the landlord, a joint venture between Nordblom Co. and a global real estate private equity firm, in the lease negotiations. CBRE’s Jon Varholak and Perry Beal represented the tenant.

