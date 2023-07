CEDAR HILL, TEXAS — Pratt Industries, a Georgia-based provider of recycled paper and packaging products, has opened a $253 million manufacturing facility in Cedar Hill, a southern suburb of Dallas. About 375 people will eventually work at the 1.1 million-square-foot facility, which will be known as the Cedar Hill Corrugating & Innovation Center. With the opening of this facility, Pratt now employs about 11,500 people across 71 factories in 25 states.