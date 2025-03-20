Thursday, March 20, 2025
IndustrialLeasing ActivityLee & AssociatesTexas

Precision Pulley & Idler Signs 38,734 SF Industrial Lease in Arlington

by Taylor Williams

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Precision Pulley & Idler has signed a 38,734-square-foot industrial lease in Arlington. The manufacturer of conveyor systems and components is taking space at the building at 2025 Meridian St., which according to LoopNet Inc. was constructed in 1980 and totals 71,973 square feet. Harrison Putt and Nick Fulton of Mercer Co. represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mark Graybill and Reed Parker of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Chicago-based ML Realty Partners.

