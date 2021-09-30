Preferred Apartment Communities Acquires 256-Unit Apartment Complex in Metro Charlotte

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has acquired Solis Chestnut Farm, a 256-unit Class A multifamily community in Matthews, about 11.7 miles from Charlotte. The price and seller were not disclosed.

Located at 3005 Chestnut Grove Lane, Solis Chestnut Farm offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 620 to 1,480 square feet. The monthly rent is $1,384 to $2,104. Community amenities include a pool, grill, bike storage, game room, conference room and courtyard. The unit features include in-unit washers/dryers, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.