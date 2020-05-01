REBusinessOnline

Preferred Apartment Communities Acquires Newly Built Multifamily Complex in Florida’s Panhandle

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Parkside at the Beach include a pool, sundeck, business center, fitness center and a clubhouse.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. — Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (PAC) has acquired Parkside at the Beach, a 288-unit multifamily complex in Panama City Beach. The community was built in 2019 and is situated at 17225 Panama City Beach Parkway, less than a mile from the beach. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, sundeck, business center, fitness center and a clubhouse. An undisclosed lender in Freddie Mac’s Optigo program provided a 10-year acquisition loan, which features a fixed 2.95 percent interest rate. The seller/developer and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business