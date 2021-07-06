Preferred Apartment Communities Purchases Ellison Apartments in Metro Atlanta

KENNESAW, GA. — Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (PAC) has purchased The Ellison, a 250-unit, newly built multifamily community in the northern Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw. The sales price and seller were not disclosed. Robert Stickel, Alex Brown and Ashlyn Warren of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Built in 2021, The Ellison is located at 1650 N Roberts Road, about 3.5 miles from Kennesaw State University and 7.3 miles from Chattahoochee Technical College. Community amenities include a saltwater pool with sun decks, fire pit, fitness center, resident lounge with gaming tables and a coffee bar, bark park and paw spa, electric car charging stations and bike storage. The Ellison is currently 100 percent occupied.

PAC is an Atlanta-based real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties.