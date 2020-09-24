REBusinessOnline

Preferred Apartment Communities to Sell Student Housing Portfolio to TPG for $478.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Pictured is NxNW, a 679-bed community in Tallahassee, Fla. The student housing community was part of Preferred Apartment Communities’ eight-property portfolio sale.

ATLANTA — Preferred Apartment Communities (PAC) has entered into an agreement with TPG Real Estate Partners to sell an eight-property student housing portfolio for $478.7 million. The portfolio is located in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas. The Atlanta-based seller expects the sale to close by the end of the year.

The Arizona property is SoL, a 639-bed community serving students in Tempe. The Florida properties are NxNW, a 679-bed community in Tallahassee, and Knightshade, an 894-bed complex in Orlando.

In Georgia, PAC will sell Stadium Village, a 792-bed property in Kennesaw. PAC will also sell Rush, an 887-bed asset in Charlotte, N.C. The Texas communities included in the sale are The Tradition, an 808-bed complex in College Station, and The Bloc, a 556-bed property in Lubbock.

CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. PAC is a REIT whose portfolio includes apartment communities, grocery-anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings and student housing communities.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  