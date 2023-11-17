PREG Scottsdale Buys Scottsdale Northsight Office Building in Arizona for $26.5M

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — PREG Scottsdale LLC, a company formed by a private individual investor, has acquired Scottsdale Northsight, a Class A multi-tenant office building in Scottsdale. MIREF Northsight LLC sold the asset for $26.5 million.

Located at 14350 N. 87th St., the three-story property features 138,693 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the building was 69 percent leased. The asset offers suites ranging in size between 2,000 square feet and 8,000 square feet.

Chris Toci, Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Market and Private Capital Group teams in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.