Friday, November 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
14350-N-87th-St-Scottsdale-AZ
Located at 14350 N. 87th St. in Scottsdale, Ariz., Scottsdale Nightsight features 138,693 square feet of office space.
AcquisitionsArizonaOfficeWestern

PREG Scottsdale Buys Scottsdale Northsight Office Building in Arizona for $26.5M

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — PREG Scottsdale LLC, a company formed by a private individual investor, has acquired Scottsdale Northsight, a Class A multi-tenant office building in Scottsdale. MIREF Northsight LLC sold the asset for $26.5 million.

Located at 14350 N. 87th St., the three-story property features 138,693 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the building was 69 percent leased. The asset offers suites ranging in size between 2,000 square feet and 8,000 square feet.

Chris Toci, Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Market and Private Capital Group teams in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

ZRP Acquires Wando Crossing Shopping Center Near Charleston...

Franklin Street Arranges Sale of 66,387 SF Shopping...

GREA Negotiates Sale of 109-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Endurance Real Estate Sells 342,098 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 53-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility...

Academy Bank Moves into New Headquarters in Downtown...

BOMA/Chicago Signs Lease for New Headquarters on Chicago’s...

ECP Signs 26,292 SF Office Lease Expansion at...

Longpoint Acquires Three Industrial Properties in Metro Los...