Preiss Acquires 928-Bed Student Housing Community Near NC State in Raleigh, Plans $10M Renovation

Valentine Commons is located steps away from the North Carolina State University campus in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Preiss Co. has acquired Valentine Commons, a 928-bed student housing property located near the North Carolina State University (NC State) campus in Raleigh. Located steps away from campus at 3009 ME Valentine Drive, the property features an 11-story building offering 277 fully furnished units in two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a swimming pool, rooftop terrace, private study rooms on every floor, a business center, aerobics room, fitness center, game room and a private parking garage. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Ben Roelke and Ian Walker of Newmark secured $77.3 million in financing for the acquisition through an unnamed life company lender. The five-year loan features full-term, interest-only payments. Preiss Co. is planning a $10 million capital improvement plan for Valentine Commons, the construction timeline of which was not disclosed.