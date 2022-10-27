REBusinessOnline

Preiss Acquires 928-Bed Student Housing Community Near NC State in Raleigh, Plans $10M Renovation

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast, Student Housing

Valentine Commons is located steps away from the North Carolina State University campus in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Preiss Co. has acquired Valentine Commons, a 928-bed student housing property located near the North Carolina State University (NC State) campus in Raleigh. Located steps away from campus at 3009 ME Valentine Drive, the property features an 11-story building offering 277 fully furnished units in two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a swimming pool, rooftop terrace, private study rooms on every floor, a business center, aerobics room, fitness center, game room and a private parking garage. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Ben Roelke and Ian Walker of Newmark secured $77.3 million in financing for the acquisition through an unnamed life company lender. The five-year loan features full-term, interest-only payments. Preiss Co. is planning a $10 million capital improvement plan for Valentine Commons, the construction timeline of which was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  