Preiss Beaks Ground on 433-Bed Student Housing Development Near Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Preiss Co. has broken ground on Signature Hartwell Village, a planned 433-bed student housing community that will service Clemson University students. The property is located at 13060 Clemson Blvd., less than one mile from campus. Communal amenities will include a 24-foot jumbotron, fire pits, grills, dog park, cornhole court, pool with in-water lounging deck, cabana with misters, lounge room with an 82-inch TV, fitness center, access to study rooms and a package locker system. The property will offer one- to four-bedroom floor plans, each equipped with a 50-inch smart TV, furniture, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plank vinyl flooring throughout the unit and in-unit laundry. BSB Design is the architect on the project and Boarman Kroos Vogel Group Inc. is serving as the interior designer. Preiss expects the community to open in fall 2021. Signature Hartwell Village will be part of the 45-acre Hartwell Village mixed-use development. Hartwell Village features residential, dining options and retail space, including Aldi, Petco, Marshalls and multiple hotels.