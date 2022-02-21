Preiss Breaks Ground on 105-Unit Multifamily Complex in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The Preiss Co. has broken ground on Signature Music Row, a 105-unit multifamily project in Nashville. Raleigh-based Preiss partnered with Speedwagon Capital Partners on the development, and JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing through Memphis-based First Horizon. The construction timeline for the project was not disclosed.

Signature Music Row will include studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The property will have 3,000 square feet of amenity space including a clubhouse, leasing office and fitness area. The property will also feature a sky lounge overlooking Music Row. Unit features will include Corian countertops with tile backsplash, two-tone cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring throughout the unit and LED ceiling fans in each bedroom and living room.

Located in Nashville’s Music Row submarket, the new development is situated near Vanderbilt University and The Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The property is also close to Bridgestone Arena and the Country Music Hall of Fame.