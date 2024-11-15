Friday, November 15, 2024
The Collective at Lawrence offers 270 cottage-style units.
AcquisitionsKansasMidwestMultifamilyStudent Housing

Preiss Co. Acquires 784-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

LAWRENCE, KAN. — The Preiss Company has acquired The Collective at Lawrence, a 784-bed, cottage-style community located near the University of Kansas in Lawrence. Formerly known as The Nest, The Collective at Lawrence was built in 2018 and offers 270 units. Shared amenities include a state-of-the-art clubhouse, indoor/outdoor fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, disc golf course, soccer field and study areas. Enhancements are planned for the community and will include comprehensive technology upgrades.

