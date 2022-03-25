Preiss Co. Acquires 828-Bed Student Housing Property Near Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — The Preiss Co. has acquired University Trails College Station, an 828-bed student housing property located within walking distance of the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The community offers a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units that are fully furnished and feature private balconies. Shared amenities include a sand volleyball court, pool and hot tub, basketball court, two fitness centers, a business center and multiple study rooms. Preiss Co. plans to implement a value-add program.