SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — The Preiss Co., a North Carolina-based student housing owner-operator, has recapitalized Outpost San Marcos, a 486-bed residential community that serves students at Texas State University. Located roughly 1.5 miles from campus, the property offers two-, three- and four-bedroom units that are furnished with individual washers and dryers and private balconies. The recapitalization includes fresh equity that will subsidize a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program.