Preiss Completes 105-Unit Signature Music Row Multifamily Community in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The Preiss Co. (TPCO) has completed the development of Signature Music Row, a 105-unit multifamily community on Nashville’s Music Row. Located at 1005 16th Ave. S, the property was developed in partnership with Speedwagon Capital Partners. JLL arranged construction financing for the project through First Horizon.

Signature Music Row offers apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with 3,000 square feet of amenity space. Monthly rental rates range from $1,450 to $3,846, according to Apartments.com. The property also includes 2,000 square feet of retail space, which will be occupied by Silver Fox Coffee, beginning in 2025. Amenities at the community include an outdoor pool, sky lounge, fitness center and electric vehicle charging stations.