Friday, September 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Signature Music Row in Nashville offers 105 multifamily units, as well as 3,000 square feet of amenity space and 2,000 square feet of retail space.
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Preiss Completes 105-Unit Signature Music Row Multifamily Community in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The Preiss Co. (TPCO) has completed the development of Signature Music Row, a 105-unit multifamily community on Nashville’s Music Row. Located at 1005 16th Ave. S, the property was developed in partnership with Speedwagon Capital Partners. JLL arranged construction financing for the project through First Horizon.

Signature Music Row offers apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with 3,000 square feet of amenity space. Monthly rental rates range from $1,450 to $3,846, according to Apartments.com. The property also includes 2,000 square feet of retail space, which will be occupied by Silver Fox Coffee, beginning in 2025. Amenities at the community include an outdoor pool, sky lounge, fitness center and electric vehicle charging stations.

You may also like

Rockefeller Group, Matan Cos. Break Ground on 5...

CBRE Brokers $14.6M Sale of College Plaza Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6.3M Sale of JSB...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges 55,869 SF Office Lease...

Chick-fil-A to Open 25 to 30 New Restaurants...

Meridian Design Build Completes 300,000 SF Cold Storage...

Ziegler Arranges $62.4M Financing for Parkshore Juanita Bay...

Stevens-Leinweber Construction Completes Empire 101 Industrial Facility in...

Department of Veterans Affairs to Open 492,000 SF...