TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — The Preiss Co. has acquired Riverfront Village, a 440-bed student housing community located near the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa. Preiss purchased the 92-unit community in partnership with Crow Holdings Capital.

The buyers are planning capital improvements, including renovations to select units, a clubhouse redesign, upgrades to the swimming pool and comprehensive technological updates. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.