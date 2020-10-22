REBusinessOnline

Preiss, Crow Holdings Acquire 752-Bed Student Housing Community Near Florida State University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Communal amenities at Quantum on West Call include a 24-hour fitness center, pool, yoga center, clubhouse, theater, cyber lounge, individual study nooks, group study spaces and a sundeck with hammocks and grilling stations.

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A joint venture between The Preiss Co. and a private equity fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has acquired Quantum on West Call, a 752-bed student housing community located near Florida State University in Tallahassee. The property offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, pool, yoga center, clubhouse, theater, cyber lounge, individual study nooks, group study spaces and a sundeck with hammocks and grilling stations. The new ownership plans to begin renovations on half of the 225 units to upgrade vinyl plank flooring in the common areas and improve internet connectivity. Terms of the transaction and the seller were not disclosed.

