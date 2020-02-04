Preiss, Investcorp Acquire 525-Bed Student Housing Community Near Georgia Tech in Midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A joint venture between The Preiss Co. and Investcorp has acquired Signature West Midtown, a 525-bed student housing community located near the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta. The property offers one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, sundeck, rooftop lounge, 24-hour fitness center, cyber cafe, ride-share lounge and bicycle storage alongside 10,500 square feet of retail. The seller and terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
