Preiss, Investcorp Acquire 525-Bed Student Housing Community Near Georgia Tech in Midtown Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Signature West Midtown offers shared amenities including a resort-style swimming pool.

ATLANTA — A joint venture between The Preiss Co. and Investcorp has acquired Signature West Midtown, a 525-bed student housing community located near the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta. The property offers one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, sundeck, rooftop lounge, 24-hour fitness center, cyber cafe, ride-share lounge and bicycle storage alongside 10,500 square feet of retail. The seller and terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

