Preiss, JV Partner Acquire 600-Bed Student Housing Community Near Auburn University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

The Collective at Auburn offers cottage-style units alongside shared amenities including a pool and a clubhouse.

AUBURN, ALA. — A joint venture between The Preiss Co. and a private equity real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital has acquired a 600-bed, cottage-style student housing community from Aspen Heights, a student housing developer based in Austin, Texas. The sales price was not disclosed. The community — rebranded The Collective at Auburn — serves students attending Auburn University in Alabama. Capital improvements are planned for the property, including a complete redesign of its clubhouse and amenity areas, new exterior paint, the addition of more in-unit furniture and the installation of LED lighting and water-saving devices. According to Donna Preiss, founder and CEO of The Preiss Co., upgrades will be handled in phases to ensure minimal resident disruption. Communal amenities include a pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace, volleyball court, clubhouse, computer lab, study lounge, movie theater, game room and a fitness center. The property is 95 percent preleased for the fall 2021 semester.

