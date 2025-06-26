PREIT Obtains $150M Loan to Recapitalize Springfield Town Center in Northern Virginia

SPRINGFIELD, VA. — PREIT has closed on a $150 million loan for Springfield Town Center, a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Springfield Mall in Northern Virginia. The property includes more than 1 million square feet of retail space, including a 32,000-square-foot LEGO Discovery Center that opened in 2023. Other tenants include Build-A-Bear, Burger King, Chuy’s, Dave & Buster’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Finish Line, Five Below, H&M, Hot Topic, JC Penney, LA Fitness, Macy’s, Maggiano’s, Nordstrom Rack, Regal Cinema, Sephora, Toys “R” Us and Target, among others.

Springfield Town Center will also include a 460-unit apartment community that is underway, along with a hotel and public park. The property will also house another 400 apartments that are in the planning stages and expanded parking that will have skybridge connectivity between the development’s various components.

Goldman Sachs and Barclays Bank were the lead lenders for the five-year loan, which features interest-only payments and a fixed interest rate of 7.1 percent. With the new financing, PREIT expects to realize more than $5.1 million in annual interest savings.