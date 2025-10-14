PREIT Receives $56M in Financing for Darthmouth Mall in Southeastern Massachusetts

DARTMOUTH, MASS. — Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) has received $56 million in financing for Dartmouth Mall, a 671,000-square-foot regional shopping and dining destination in southeastern Massachusetts. Tenants that recently committed to Dartmouth Mall include Boot Barn, Locker Room by Lids and Chick-fil-A. Macy’s and J.C. Penney are the mall’s anchor tenants, and other major retailers include Burlington, ALDI, ULTA Beauty, AMC Theatres, H&M, Five Below and Old Navy. The 10-year loan carries a 7.1 percent interest rate for the first five years and matures in October 2035.