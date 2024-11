GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — PREIT has received an $80 million loan for the refinancing of Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids. JLL arranged the loan through a national CMBS lender. The five-year loan features a fixed interest rate of 7.35 percent. PREIT says the refinancing will save the company approximately $5 million in interest expense over the life of the loan. The redevelopment of Woodland Mall included new tenants such as Von Maur, The Cheesecake Factory, Sephora and Urban Outfitters.