PREIT Receives Approval for New Apartments, Hotel at Springfield Town Center in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

SPRINGFIELD, VA. — PREIT, a retail REIT based in Philadelphia, has received approval from the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for the development of two empty land parcels at Springfield Town Center, a mixed-use campus located in Springfield, roughly 14 miles outside of Washington, D.C. Two separate entities are under agreement to purchase and develop the parcels.

One of the buyers, Intermountain, will construct a 165-room hotel, and the other, Hanover, will build a 460-unit multifamily community. Together, the sales price for the two parcels totals approximately $20 million. Built in 2017, Springfield Town Center is anchored by a 1 million-square-foot mall housing Target, Regal Cinemas, Macy’s, JCPenney, LOFT, H&M and a food court, among other retailers.