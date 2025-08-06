PREIT Welcomes Five Tenants to Dartmouth Mall in Massachusetts

DARTMOUTH, MASS. — Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) has welcomed five new tenants to Dartmouth Mall, a 671,000-square-foot regional shopping and dining destination in southeast Massachusetts. Boot Barn will open a 15,000-square-foot store this fall for its first location in the area. Locker Room by Lids expects to open at the end of the month, while Chick-fil-A is planning an outparcel restaurant at the property. Cinnabon and Carvel have already opened. These additions follow the redevelopment of the former Sears space, which is now occupied by Ulta Beauty, Burlington and Aldi.