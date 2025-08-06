Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityMassachusettsNortheastRestaurantRetail

PREIT Welcomes Five Tenants to Dartmouth Mall in Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

DARTMOUTH, MASS. — Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) has welcomed five new tenants to Dartmouth Mall, a 671,000-square-foot regional shopping and dining destination in southeast Massachusetts. Boot Barn will open a 15,000-square-foot store this fall for its first location in the area. Locker Room by Lids expects to open at the end of the month, while Chick-fil-A is planning an outparcel restaurant at the property. Cinnabon and Carvel have already opened. These additions follow the redevelopment of the former Sears space, which is now occupied by Ulta Beauty, Burlington and Aldi.

You may also like

Creative Innovation Signs 496,560 SF Industrial Lease in...

Goldman Sachs Funds $145M Loan for Refinancing of...

White Oak Provides $46.2M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent...

Woodmont, Canoe Brook Begin Leasing 199-Unit Apartment Complex...

Mershops Acquires Weberstown Mall in Stockton, California for...

Lantheus Signs 41,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease...

Nicholas Family Acquires 63,000 SF Glacier Ice Arena...

KONE Inc. Signs 30,973 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Adirondack Capital Partners Negotiates $30.7M Sale of Apartment...