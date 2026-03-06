Friday, March 6, 2026
PREMIER Breaks Ground on 82,125 SF Manufacturing Facility for Linx in Niles, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NILES, ILL. — PREMIER has broken ground on a manufacturing facility for Linx Global in Niles. The 82,125-square-foot building features an additional 18,000-square-foot production mezzanine. Linx is a global product development and contract manufacturing company. The new facility will grow Linx’s R&D operations and deepen its footprint in medical, advanced packaging and electromechanical assembly space.

The project will house a range of specialized manufacturing and research spaces, including a wet lab, quality control lab, 3D print room and dedicated support areas. The office areas will include conference rooms, private offices, breakout rooms and open workspaces. Employees will have access to a café and green roof deck with a walking path, outdoor kitchen and gas fire pit. The project team includes Heitman Architects, Spaceco Inc., MK Industries Inc., Swift Structural Design and Connelly Electric. Substantial completion is slated for the first quarter of 2027.

