HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — Premier Care Industries has signed a 56,500-square-foot industrial lease in the Long Island community of Hauppauge. The provider of wet wipes will use the space at 100 Marcus Blvd., which according to LoopNet Inc. was constructed in 1971 and totals 151,847 square feet, as its new logistics warehouse. JLL represented Premier Care Industries and the landlord, BEB Capital, in the lease negotiations.