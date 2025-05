CARY, ILL. — Premier Commercial Realty has negotiated the $1.8 million sale of a multi-tenant office building in Cary, a far northwest suburb of Chicago. The 18,434-square-foot property is located at 2615 Three Oaks Road. Heather Schweitzer and Bruce Kaplan of Premier represented the seller. Rick Ofman of Essex Realty Group represented the buyer, a local investor.