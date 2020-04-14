REBusinessOnline

Premier Dermatology Signs 5,214 SF Medical Office Lease in Haddon Heights, New Jersey

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

500st.

The medical office building is located at 500 Grove St.

HADDON HEIGHTS, N.J. — Premier Dermatology has signed a 5,214-square-foot medical office lease in Haddon Heights, a southeastern suburb of Philadelphia. Located at 500 Grove St., the 31,800-square-foot building was completed in 1975 and offers quick access to Interstate 295. Other tenants include clinical diagnostic company LabCorp, nonprofit healthcare company Virtua and American Water Co. Mike Scanzano of Wolf Commercial Real Estate (WCRE) represented Premier Dermatology in the lease negotiations. Ryan Barikian, also with WCRE, represented the landlord, 500 Grove Associates LLC.

