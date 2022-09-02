PREMIER Design + Build Breaks Ground on 621,246 SF Spec Industrial Project in Monee, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Monee Logistics Center is slated for completion in July 2023.

MONEE, ILL. — PREMIER Design + Build Group has broken ground on Monee Logistics Center, a 621,246-square-foot speculative industrial project in Monee, a southern suburb of Chicago. The facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 52 dock positions, four drive-in doors, parking for 148 trailers and 410 car parking spaces. Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. is the developer, Harris Architects Inc. is the architect and SpaceCo Inc. is the civil engineer. Completion is slated for July 2023.