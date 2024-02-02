PREMIER Design + Build Completes 10-Year Redevelopment of Suburban Chicago Business Park

WAUKEGAN, ILL. — PREMIER Design + Build Group has completed the redevelopment of an aging, 225-acre business park in the Chicago suburb of Waukegan into a modern campus for high-tech manufacturing, logistics and life sciences users. PREMIER’s work to reinvent the former McGraw Park Campus began 10 years ago. The original development was named for Foster McGraw, who founded the American Hospital Supply Corp. (AHSC). The company occupied the campus before being acquired by Baxter Travenol Laboratories in 1985. The property is located on Waukegan Road near I-94.

PREMIER completed the redevelopment project in three phases, ultimately demolishing 1.2 million square feet of obsolete space. The last remaining building on the campus was a 1970s-era concrete warehouse. PREMIER tore down the building and replaced it with a state-of-the-art distribution facility for The Visual Pak Cos., a contract packaging company. The new building features a cross-dock configuration with more than 50 loading docks.

Overall, the new business park totals 11 buildings and 3.4 million square feet of Class A space. Tenants include Medline, Amazon, Jelly Belly and Peloton. Throughout the project, PREMIER worked with Cornerstone Architects Ltd., Swift Structural Design, LJB Inc. and Manhard Consulting Ltd.