Premier Design + Build Completes 41,724 SF Medical Office Building in New Lenox, Illinois

The two-story building is part of the Silver Cross Hospital campus.

NEW LENOX, ILL. — Premier Design + Build Group has completed construction of a two-story, 41,724-square-foot medical office building in New Lenox, about seven miles east of Joliet. HSA|Primecare was the developer. The ground floor of the property houses a Silver Cross urgent care facility as well as a primary care unit. Located at 1851 Silver Cross Blvd. across the street from Silver Cross Hospital’s Pavilion A & B, the new building is known as Pavilion D. The urgent care space features an X-ray room, laboratory, six exam rooms, offices and a waiting area. The second floor is designed for clinical and medical office use. The project team included Eppstein Uhen Architects, Ruettiger, Tonelli & Associates, Pierce Engineers and IMEP.

