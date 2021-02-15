Premier Design + Build Constructing Three Industrial Facilities in Southern California for Black Creek Group

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Gateway Logistics Center in Torrance, Calif., will feature a 252,000-square-foot industrial building.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY AND TORRANCE, CALIF. — Premier Design + Build, as designer and contractor, is constructing three industrial facilities in Southern California for Black Creek Group, a Denver-based real estate investment management firm.

Totaling nearly 696,000 square feet, the projects include Perris DC III in Riverside County, Fontana Logistics Center in San Bernardino County and Gateway Logistics Center in Torrance.

Situated on 24.5 acres, Perris DC III will feature a 251,000-square-foot facility with 32-foot clear heights, 37 truck dock positions, a drive-in door and 216 excess trailer stalls. Perris DC III is slated for completion in first-quarter 2021.

Located on a vacant 8.9-acre site, Fontana Logistics Center will feature a 193,000-square-foot industrial warehouse offering 36-foot clear heights, 27 truck dock positions, two drive-in doors and office space. Completion is scheduled for first-quarter 2021.

Slated for completion in fourth-quarter 2021, Gateway Logistics Center will feature a 252,000-square-foot building with 36-foot clear heights, 42 truck doors, two drive-in doors and 67 trailer parking stalls.