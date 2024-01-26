PREMIER Design + Build Group Begins Expansion Project for Abt Electronics Showroom in Suburban Chicago

GLENVIEW, ILL. — PREMIER Design + Build Group has begun work on a retail showroom renovation and expansion project for Abt Electronics in the Chicago suburb of Glenview. Abt is a retailer of electronics, appliances and home goods. The company’s showroom totals 114,000 square feet. PREMIER will expand the second floor of the showroom, adding 41,316 square feet with an elevator and restroom facilities. The property will remain open throughout construction. Cornerstone Architects Ltd. is the project architect. Completion is slated for the third quarter of this year.