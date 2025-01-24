Friday, January 24, 2025
Located in Orange, Calif., Orange Logistics Center will offer 285,719 square feet of industrial space spread across two buildings.
Premier Design + Build Group Breaks Ground on 285,719 SF Orange Logistics Center in California

by Amy Works

ORANGE, CALIF. — Premier Design + Building Group has broken ground on Orange Logistics Center, the firm’s first project for IDI Logistics in the Western region. Orange Logistics Center will feature two industrial facilities offering a total of 285,719 square feet.

The 189,519-square-foot Building 1 will offer 10,000 square feet of office space, a clear height of 36 feet, 25 dock doors and 172 parking spaces. The 99,200-square-foot Building 2 will include a 10,000-square-foot office space, a clear height of 32 feet, 11 dock doors and 106 parking spaces. The facilities will include sustainable features such as a carbon reduction slab system and are designed to achieve LEED certification, with the potential for Silver status.

The project team includes HPA Architecture, HSA & Associates, Thienes Engineering, General Underground Fire Protection, Guy Yocom Construction, Engineering Resources and Hunter Landscape. Lee & Associates is serving as the project’s real estate broker.

